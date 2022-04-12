Thousands of Irish households could get €99 fuel allowance lump sum in weeks as major switch

Thousands of Irish households who take advantage of fuel allowance payments can be set up for a one-time payment of €99.

Under the new cost of living measures, the government will consider new payments just weeks after another lump sum is issued.

Thousands of fuel allowance recipients could be earmarked for a small pay boost

About 372,000 Irish households take advantage of the fuel allowance, which runs for 28 weeks from late September to early April.

At the beginning of March, all who received the payment received a one-time payment of €125 amid the cost of a life crisis.

Energy bills continue to skyrocket with several major suppliers confirming price hikes from this month.

and Taoiseach Michael Martin, Taniste Leo Varadkar, Green…