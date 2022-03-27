Thousands of people evacuated their homes due to NCAR wildfires in Boulder County

Boulder, Colo. A forest fire broke out on March 26 near the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR) in southwestern Boulder.

The Boulder Fire Department is fighting the fire, which is being called the NCAR fire. The fire started around 2 pm on Saturday. By 5:30 pm, the fire had spread to over 120 acres and was zero percent under control.

Brian Oliver, chief of Boulder Fire Rescue’s Wildland Fire Division, said in a press conference that as of 7 p.m. no structures had been damaged or destroyed, primary firefighting efforts were focused on saving homes. Oliver said the fire made it within two hundred yards of the houses.

About 1,200 people were called for evacuation immediately after the fire broke out, but the fire spread quickly along with the evacuation zone. Till 5:30 pm…