Thousands of teachers gather in Neuquén to honor Carlos Fuentelbas

Photo Sanchez David

Thousands of teachers gathered in Neuquén this Monday for the fifteenth anniversary of the killing teacher’s Carlos Fuentelba during a The state police suppressed the union’s protest On National Route 22 in the Arroito area on April 4, 2007.

Photo Sanchez David

Additionally, hundreds Cyclists covered a distance of 50 kilometers The distance between the city of Arroyito and Neuquén to participate in the mobilization.

Photo Sanchez David

The head of Catera was present in tribute to the murdered teacher. Sonia AlessoWhereas the wording of the Act was in charge of representatives of the Education Workers’ Union (Aten), the teachers’ union of the province.

Photo Sanchez David

