Thousands of users outraged after server failed and unable to access email

Popular email service Yahoo Mail shut down tonight – leaving customers without access to their messages for nearly two hours.

Yahoo Customer Care wrote on Twitter: “Some users are experiencing issues with Yahoo Mail.

1

Yahoo Mail users worldwide reported problems logging into the service tonightcredit: Alamy

“We are aware of this issue and are working to resolve it as soon as possible.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

The company’s French support team said some users “may have difficulty” signing in tonight.

“We are working to resolve this issue as soon as possible,” he said.

Reported a problem logging in worldwide.

About 70 percent of complaints are related to accessing emails.

However, one in five said they could not access the site…


