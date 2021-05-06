ENTERTAINMENT

Thousands of women gathered for prayer at the temple, sharing the video, the actor said – ‘Go Corona Go’

Despite the worsening state of corona infection, people are not afraid. There are many people who are wandering without any fear. Now recently a video is also going viral on social media. You can see women in this video completely ignoring the Corona Guidelines. The video is reported to be from Gujarat, where a large number of women gathered to pray at The Balidev Temple in Nayapura village in Sanand district, Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

The video is currently being watched in the headlines and has been reported by many people so far. Amidst all this, actor Prakash Raj has also tweeted a tweet which is fast becoming viral. It is now being shared extensively on social media. You can see Prakash Raj tweeting this video of women and wrote, “Go Corona Go. Will we never learn? I’m just asking. ”

Now people are reacting to Prakash Raj’s tweet. In this video, the women are going to pray in long queues with water on their heads. According to the information received, action has been taken by the police administration in this regard. In fact, DSP of Ahmedabad Rural Area KT Khemaria said that 23 people have been prosecuted. It also includes the sarpanch of the village.

