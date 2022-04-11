Thousands protest after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was out on a no-confidence motion

Thousands of Imran Khan’s supporters have taken to the streets across Pakistan, a day after the former prime minister lost the no-confidence motion in Parliament.

key points: Deposed PM Imran Khan had called on his supporters to protest

Deposed PM Imran Khan had called on his supporters to protest Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s brother named Pakistan’s leader

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s brother named Pakistan’s leader Parliament will vote on the new PM today

The crowd held placards, raised flags and raised slogans promoting Mr Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party.

The youth, who formed the backbone of Mr Khan’s supporters, dominated the crowd.

In the southern Arabian Sea port city of Karachi, more than 20,000 people raised slogans promising Mr Khan’s return to power.

In the capital Islamabad, the night sky was lit up with the lights of thousands of supporters as Mr Khan left.