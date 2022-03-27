Thousands rally in Pakistan’s capital as pressure on PM Khan increases. imran khan news

Islamabad, Pakistan – Thousands of activists from Pakistan’s ruling party and opposition groups have descended on the capital, Islamabad, ahead of a parliamentary vote to topple Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government.

Under mounting political pressure, Khan urged supporters across the country to gather on Sunday to show strength ahead of next week’s crucial vote.

“This is a fight for the future of our nation,” the cricketer-turned-politician said in an audio message released on Twitter on Sunday.

Workers of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party started arriving at the venue of a parade ground near the Faizabad interchange early in the morning, where people Danced to party songs and raised slogans like “Zindagi…”.