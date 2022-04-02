Three changes for the city, as AK starts at center-half

Nathan Acke will partner with Aymeric Laporte at the center of the City defense this afternoon when we take on Burnley at Turf Moor.

AK replaces John Stones, who has been on the bench after leaving the England side early and missed their midweek win over Ivory Coast as a precaution.

It is one of three changes from the team that started our 4-1 win at Southampton in the FA Cup before the international break, with Ederson returning on goal to replace Zack Steffen and Gabriel Jesus against Phil Foden. made way for

Kevin De Bruyne starts and makes his 200th Premier League appearance, but Ruben Dias is sidelined due to a hamstring injury.

teams

burnley

Starting XI: Pope…