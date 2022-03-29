Three children, two adults killed in Brampton House fire

by Naushin Ziafatik – The Canadian Press

A mother, father and their three children were killed in a house fire in Brampton, Ontario on Monday, as firefighters risked their lives trying to save them.

Brampton Fire Chief Bill Boyce said the crew were met with heavy smoke and flames when they arrived at the scene around 2 a.m.

“Our hearts are absolutely breaking,” Boyce said. “What happened here today, to lose three children and two adults, one extra person in a life-threatening situation, is absolutely sad.”

Boyce said the children who died were aged six, eight and 11 and that the two adults who died were their mother and father.

Brampton firefighter Randy Naren, who said he is related to the family, identified the parents of those who died on Monday.