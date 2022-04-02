Three expensive raiders are compensated by budget purchases

We’ve picked our best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players for GameWeek 31 ahead of Saturday’s deadline.

We line up in a 4-4-2 formation and are £83.5m . restricted to For our first XI.

Meanwhile, our four substitutes are always selected from the budget/affordable crop of players, not to serve as bench fodder, but to offer some alternative options that don’t cost as much as some of the names in our line-up Is.

goalkeeper and protector

Jordan Pickford (£4.9m) and Nick Pope (£5.4m) Both were in goalkeeper talks this week: they are third and second respectively for points estimated in the upcoming Gameweek. Everton’s league-worst form gave Pope the edge in our eyes, with the Toffees coming into the turf moor after the defending champions handed the England international…