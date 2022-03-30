three games against the eastern powers

Despite the opponent before him, QV Martin Saint-Louis, the Montreal Canadiens, never gives up, and the Florida Panthers learned it Tuesday night.

Going 4-1 in the second round in what seemed like a walk in the park, the Panthers saw Habbs score three goals in less than two minutes to tie the game.

At the finish line, the Florida formation’s offensive power (45–15–6, 96 points) allowed them to win 7–4, but the Hubbs (18–38–11, 47 points) were not ineligible for the attempt. That said, there were too many mistakes.

Jonathan Huberdeau’s second goal of the game (22nd, 23rd) gave the Panthers victory. Ryan Lomborg (7th, 8th), Sam Bennett (26th), Mason Marchment (15th) and Alexander…