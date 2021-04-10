Three Genoa players that Juventus must look out for on Sunday – (Opinion)

LATEST

On Sunday afternoon, Juventus will host Genoa at the Allianz stadium in Turin.

When the two sides met earlier in the season, the match ended 3-1 in favor of the Bianconeri thanks to Paulo Dybala’s goal and Cristiano Ronaldo’s brace from the spot, whilst former player Stefano Sturaro scored for the Rossoblu.

Although Sturaro has left the Grifone, their squad still contains some familiar faces for the Old Lady – between owned players who are spending their season on loan at the Stadio Marassi, or perhaps some potential future Juventus stars.

So here are three Genoa players that Andrea Pirlo must keep a close eye on.

Contents hide
1 Nicolo Rovella
2 Davide Zappacosta
3 Gianluca Scamacca

Nicolo Rovella

The young midfielder has been bought by the Italian champions, and will remain on loan with Davide Ballardini’s side until the summer of 2022.

The 19-year-old can be described as an up-and-coming Regista with a decent vision, but also not lacking in terms of discipline and fighting spirit.

Davide Zappacosta

The wingback might be unwanted at Stanford Bridge, but he’s arguably producing some of the best football of his career this season.

Pirlo’s men must be aware of his dangerous runs from the wings, as he can either shoot or cross brilliantly if he manages to put himself in the right position.

Gianluca Scamacca

The man who dominated the headlines in January with his potential move to Juventus ended up remaining at Genoa.

Nonetheless, the Sassuolo-owned striker is still well-liked by the Bianconeri hierarchy, and will be hoping to offer them yet another reason to pursue him once again in the summer.

The Juventus defenders will have a tough task facing his physically imposing presence inside the box.

