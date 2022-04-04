Three Grammys for the Foo Fighters as they make Hawkins sad

Foo Fighters, who were forced to cancel their Grammy appearance after tragedy The death of their drummer Taylor Hawkins last weekwon three awards at a ceremony in Las Vegas on Sunday night.

The band won all three Grammys they were nominated for – for Best Rock Performance make fireBest Rock Songs for waiting for war And for Best Rock Album medicine at midnightHis 10th studio album and the last to feature Hawkins.

Taylor Hawkins

The band’s Grammy tally is now 15, making them the most Grammy-garlanded American band of all time.