Three heroes to launch Shriram trailer

Sharwanand and Priyanka Arul Mohan are playing the lead roles in the upcoming Telugu film Sriram. Based on agriculture, the film has been in production for a long time. Due to the lockdown, the film was stalled shooting but the producers were ready with the product. The trailer is coming on Friday evening at 6 pm. Three popular heroes Varun Tej, Nani and Nitin are launching it for Sharwanand.

Usually, a single hero will launch the trailer but for this film, three heroes are doing the honors. Already, the film’s music is trending on the charts. Starting with the recently released title track with Bheligundi Bala, the audio album produced by Mickey J. Mayer has managed to grab the attention of film lovers.

The previously released teaser played the role of a farmer on Sharwanand. The teaser introduced the film world. Now, the trailer is expected to give a clue to the film’s story.

Kishore Reddy is the new director making his debut as a director. Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta are producing the film under 14 reels plus production houses. J Yuvraj is the film’s cinematographer. Venkatesh of Martand is the editor. The film is scheduled for a grand release on 11 March.

