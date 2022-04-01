Three Hoosiers to Compete in USA Swimming Open Water National Championships

After a winning season for the Indiana men’s and women’s swimming and diving, the Three Hoosiers head to the USA Swimming Open Water Nationals from April 1-3 in Fort Myers Beach, Florida.

Junior Michael Brinegar will compete at the 10K National Championships on Friday at 10:30 a.m. Brinegar has experience as a five-time national team member, a summer 2020 Tokyo Olympian and a three-time national junior team member.

Senior Maggie Wallace and freshman Maria Denigan prepare for the 5K National Championships on Sunday at 8:05 a.m.

Dennigan provides depth to the lengthy events of Indiana