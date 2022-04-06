Three injuries reported after tornado rips through Allendale

ALLENDALE, SC (WIS) – Three non-fatal injuries have been reported after a tornado exploded in the Allendel area.

The SC Emergency Management Division says that no death has been reported.

Officials say four houses were destroyed, five houses suffered major damage and six houses suffered minor damage. Further damage assessment will be done on Wednesday.

SCEMD tweeted these pictures from the aftermath of the storm on Tuesday.

