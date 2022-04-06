Three injuries reported after tornado rips through Allendale

ALLENDALE, SC (WIS) – Three non-fatal injuries have been reported after a tornado exploded in the Allendel area.

The SC Emergency Management Division says that no death has been reported.

Officials say four houses were destroyed, five houses suffered major damage and six houses suffered minor damage. Further damage assessment will be done on Wednesday.

#allendale Residents who are safe in their homes need to stay home and off the streets.

Emergency responders are currently answering call rights.

They need to clear roads from other drivers as they work around debris and help those in need.

If you have an emergency, call 911. pic.twitter.com/nxk2kVr0Nt — SCEMD (@SCEMD) 5 April 2022

SCEMD tweeted these pictures from the aftermath of the storm on Tuesday.

