Three major factors driving Javier Milli’s rise in national surveys

The great surprise of the past few weeks is related to the strong growth shown by most of the surveys of the data Xavier Miley at the national level. Although the Liberal deputy shook the political board last year with his good election performance at the CABA, which gave him spectacular coverage on the national stage, what is now believed to be a more powerful establishment has led to a rise in the decline of class traditional politics. Is.

“What’s his Mercy It has been interesting because it has a certain dynamic of growth in its image, but it is also starting to increase its voting intent. The initial boom was more concerned with dissatisfaction with politics, but his figure tends to center the public discourse towards liberalism or …