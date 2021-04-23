Three Mets’ reporters found three ways to censor Pete Alonso’s “shit sandwich” comment

There are nonetheless quite a lot of media shops that don’t prefer to run uncensored cursing, and that will get handed on to lots of their reporters as directives even for Twitter. But it surely’s humorous when that results in not simply the reporters, columnists or shops refraining from cursing, however to them censoring precise quotes from gamers on Twitter, not even simply of their precise shops. And it’s notably humorous to see the totally different ways in which totally different reporters select to try this, particularly relating to a really minor curse phrase like “shit.” Via Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe, listed here are Mets’ reporters Deesha Thosar of The New York TMT Information, Tim Healey of Newsday and Anthony DiComo of MLB.com discovering alternative ways to relay a “shit sandwich” remark from Mets’ first baseman Pete Alonso (seen above after hanging out Thursday in a loss to the Cubs):

3 ways to curse on Twitter pic.twitter.com/yWEWYt3M22 — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) April 23, 2021

We give credit score to Thosar right here for getting three of the 4 letters in, however DiComo deserves partial credit score for at the very least beginning it with the correct letter. And each of these at the very least illustrate what Alonso really stated, as shit has a a lot stronger emotional connotation than poop. Healey’s “(poop)” is sort of probably the lamest method possible to censor somebody saying shit. But it surely does result in different enjoyable imagined censorings, akin to “Bull (poop),” “Does a bear (poop) within the woods?,” “Holy mom forking (poop) balls,” and “We’re about to sail right into a (poop) storm, Randy.” It’s factor that Newsday wasn’t on the case for a lot of the utilization of “shit” in historical past, or our world can be a lot much less colourful.