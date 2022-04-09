Three players who should be called from the AHL

Here are three players the Winnipeg Jets should call on from the AHL Manitoba Moose to play sometime in the final eleven games of the season.

When the Winnipeg Jets lost on home ice 3 – 1 against the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night, the dream of making this year’s playoffs essentially ended.

Moving into Wednesday night’s game, the Jets had twelve games left and realistically needed to win ten to have any chance of making a final wild card playoff spot. With seven games remaining against teams that earned playoff places, the Jets were in dire need of defeating any team that is currently below them in the standings.

This is the reason why the defeat to the Red Wings on Wednesday…