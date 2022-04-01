Three separate protests going on in Wellington

Three separate protests, including two related to the illegal Parliament capture earlier this year, are due to take place in Wellington on Saturday.

Two of the public demonstrations, which include a Stand of Solidarity for Ukraine and protests about the alleged mistreatment of those who illegally occupied parliament grounds, are both planned for the same time and place – Civic Square, the capital’s In between, with the latter protest scheduled to begin at 11 a.m., and Ukraine’s Solidarity at 12 noon.

The third protest, organized by the ‘Unite’ group, The show is scheduled to begin at 12 noon at the Botanic Gardens in Suburb Kelburn.

The Unite protest is the second day of a 14-day rolling protest campaign around Wellington involving the group, which claims it…