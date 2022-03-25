Three Talking Points as the Winnipeg Jets Lose To the Senators 5-2

The Winnipeg Jets lost for the first time in their last three games on home ice Thursday night against the Ottawa Senators. Here are three talking points from the game.

The Winnipeg Jets hosted the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night at the Canada Life Center in another important game for a team that is fighting for the final wild card spot in the Western Conference.

The Jets were coming off a home win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night thanks to an excellent shutout performance by Conor Hellebueck. Vegas is struggling and is also a team that the Jets need to get on their way to the playoffs.

The Jets entered the game three points behind the Dallas Stars…