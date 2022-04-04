Three things to look for in the Trust Golf Asian Mixed Series

After two weeks in South Africa, the Women’s European Tour (LET) moved on to its next double-header with a fortnight in Thailand.

The Waterside Course at Siam Country Club is the destination of two co-sanctioned events with the Asian Tour as players compete in the Trust Golf Asian Mixed Cup and then the Trust Golf Asian Mixed Stableford Challenge.

Here are three things to watch for over the next two weeks.

return to thailand

LET is back in Thailand for the first time since 2019 as it prepares for the Trust Golf Asian Mixed Series – two tournaments co-sanctioned with the Asian Tour.

Siam Country Club near Pattaya is one of the finest golf clubs in Asia and has hosted many prestigious international championships. The Waterside Course will be the venue for events…