Three things to watch against the Memphis Grizzlies

It is the final day of the NBA regular season, and several teams, including the Boston Celtics, are still fighting for the seeding. After a slow start to the year, the Celtics have turned their season around, and are now considered one of the better teams in the league.

Tonight, the Celtics will face another team that has exceeded expectations of becoming the more feared roster in the NBA. memphis grizzlies, according to celtics injury reportEveryone is available for tonight’s game except Robert Williams and Nick Stauskas, while the Grizzlies have yet to inform the world who is on tonight and who is not.

Here are three things to keep an eye on during Sunday’s game.