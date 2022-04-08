Thrilling yet emotional scene as Dairy Girls star says 'goodbye' to hit show

The stars of Dairy Girls infused excitement with a touch of sadness last night as they walked the red carpet in the city, which inspired the drama one last time.

Omniplex is adapted as Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Jamie-Lee O’Donnell and writer Lisa McGee attend the premiere of the third and final season of the coming-of-age drama.

It was an emotional final farewell to the roles of Erin, Claire, Michelle, Orla and “The We English Fella” who blew our screens in 2018 and became a worldwide hit.

The stars have also been immortalized in a mural on a giant wall in Derry.

However, there is no denying the potential for story retribution in the film.

McGee said: …


