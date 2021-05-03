ENTERTAINMENT

Throat Infection: If you feel a mild sore throat, then follow these remedies

There may be many reasons for a sore throat. If you feel a sore throat, you can get relief by adopting these methods –

1 Night time is the best time to give comfort to the throat. At night, drink half the amount of water mixed with milk. This will reduce the sore throat. Also, hot turmeric milk will also be very beneficial.

Make a decoction by boiling 4 to 5 black peppers and 5 leaves of basil in a cup of water and drink this decoction. It will be beneficial to drink while sleeping at night. Apart from this, if you eat only simple things in the food, then it will be better.

3 Drink lukewarm water when there is a sore throat. Gargling by adding vinegar in lukewarm water will cure sore throat and throat infection will also be cured. Apart from this, gargling with salt in lukewarm water is a good treatment.

Make a bandage by grinding 4 spinach leaves and tie it around the neck and open it after keeping it tied for 15 to 20 minutes. Apart from this, grind coriander seeds and make powder of it and mix rose water in it and apply on the throat. It will also relax.

5. Grind black pepper with ghee or liqueur for the sore throat, it is also beneficial. Also, grinding black pepper with 2 almonds and taking it can cure throat diseases.

