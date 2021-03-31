LATEST

Throwback: When a woman gave 10 rupees as a beggar to actor Rajinikanth, know what happened then? – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

South India superstar Rajinikanth is considered the God of South Cinema. Rajinikanth is also compared to Superman. Rajinikanth is the superhero of India and there is no dearth of his fans. His fans are all over the world. But, today we are going to tell you an anecdote related to Rajinikanth which you will also be surprised to know. In fact, once a woman treated Rajinikanth as a beggar, he gave a begging of 10 rupees to Rajinikanth.

Considering Rajinikanth as beggar, a woman gave 10 rupees as alms. This incident is from the time when Rajinikanth’s film ‘Shivaji’ was released in 2007. The film was a big hit at the box office. Pleased with this, Rajinikanth went to the temple with his companions in disguise to see God in the temple.

A woman considered Rajinikanth as a beggar when he was climbing the stairs of the temple wearing ordinary clothes. This woman was also climbing the stairs of the temple with him, who took Rajinikanth as a weak elderly and beggar and grabbed a note of 10 rupees. Rajinikanth did not refuse and kept it quietly with him. Rajinikanth reached the 10 rupee note given by the woman and took out all the money from his purse and offered it to the Lord.

The woman standing there was also watching and she recognized Rajinikanth. She immediately went to Rajinikanth and apologized to him and asked for the ten rupees he had given back. Rajinikanth told the woman that the ten rupees given by you is a blessing to me. This incident is very much discussed on social media these days. After knowing this story, you must have also understood why Rajinikanth is worshiped like a god.

