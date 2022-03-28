Thrumster’s Kirsten Campbell Named Volunteer of the Year for Endometriosis Work

Volunteer of the Year Kirsten Campbell (right). Pictured: Callum McKay

Kirsten Campbell founded a group to help women with endometriosis.

After being named Volunteer of the Year at this year’s Highland Heroes Awards, the 41-year-old said: “It feels absolutely amazing — I’m walking on cloud nine right now.”

Thrumster’s Ms Campbell for setting up a local Facebook group as part of a mission to break taboos and encourage more women to share their experiences of endometriosis instead of trying to deal with the painful condition alone was nominated.

The group was originally set up for those in Caithness and Sutherland, but has now expanded into the Highlands to meet demand.

“When I first created a Facebook group, I thought it might attract about 25 members, but I…