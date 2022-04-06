Thugs attack Liverpool FC fans with bottles and hurl ‘Scoos’ abuses

Two football hooligans have been banned from watching Manchester City games after attacking Liverpool FC fans ahead of an FA Cup match.

Callum Wright, 25, and Cameron Bradley, 21, were handed four-year bans after being found guilty of violent disorder at two separate Man City games. The pair were caught on CCTV throwing punches and using bottles as weapons to attack Liverpool fans.

Manchester Crown Court also heard men shouting “You f****** scous c****” and “Manchester, la la la” in a video broadcast on social media before City and Liverpool games in the FA. has been shown. Community Shield on 4 August 2019.

The two were initially spotted in Manchester, when…