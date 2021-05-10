Thunderbird Tech Studio selected as MCC ‘Innovation of the Year’ – Your Valley

Mesa Community College Thunderbird Tech Studio has been selected as the college’s Innovation of the Year. The virtual resource provides real-time assistance for students using technology for class participation and course assignments.

The studio is a model of collaboration and innovation on behalf of student success. Services are provided by individuals from multiple areas of the college: Computer Information Systems, Foundations for Student Success, eLearning, Center for Teaching and Learning and the Learning Enhancement Center, according to a release.

“The Thunderbird Tech Studio is a great resource for my students who are currently working on presentations for their final projects,” Elizabeth Simpson, MCC English faculty, said in the release. “They can answer quick questions, or provide more in-depth explanations of things like how to add a voice-over or music to a PowerPoint. I’m glad we are providing this much-needed area of student support, and the link in Canvas [a web-based learning management system used at the college] means students don’t even need to search for it.”

The MCC Thunderbird Tech Studio provides support and training to develop and enhance a student’s digital literacy skills to aid in their success when learning in an online or virtual classroom. The studio is separate from the college’s Help Center which assists with access to systems and hardware issues. Tech studio staff work one-on-one with students needing assistance with Windows and Mac operating systems, Microsoft Office and Google Suite for Education, Canvas and other college-supported technology tools.

The MCC Computer Information Systems department is developing a virtual front office for the college. Upon completion, the new virtual office will aid students in enrollment and general departmental questions.

The Thunderbird Tech Studio is available for MCC students to access at mesacc.edu/students/thunderbird-tech-studio.