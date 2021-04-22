Thursday’s Copa Libertadores predictions including Fluminense

Sports activities Mole offers rating predictions for all of Thursday’s Copa Libertadores fixtures, together with Fluminense vs. River Plate.

Brazilian facet Fluminense welcome Argentinian giants River Plate to Rio de Janeiro on Thursday night for his or her opening fixture within the Copa Libertadores group phases.

The 2 groups head to the Maracana having gained their final three video games in all competitions, scoring 18 targets between them within the course of.

We are saying: Fluminense 1-3 River Plate

Fluminense have stored 5 clear sheets of their final eight matches, however their possibilities of retaining out River Plate, who’ve scored 16 targets of their final six matches, appear slim.

We really feel that the Argentines, who’re the favourites for this conflict, will likely be too robust for the hosts and will have the ability to declare all three factors on the Maracana.

Nationwide Athletic welcome Catholic College to Medellin on Thursday night for his or her opening fixture within the Copa Libertadores group phases.

The 2 groups, who’re joined in Group F with Membership Nacional and Argentinos Juniors, will likely be seeking to open their accounts with three factors on the Estadio Atanasio Girardot.

We are saying: Atletico Nacional 2-0 Catholic College

Each Atletico Nacional and Universidad Catalica head into Thursday’s conflict in good kind, with the Colombian facet having scored 11 targets of their final two matches and the guests profitable 4 of their final 5 video games.

The hosts will likely be slight favourites for this encounter, and we really feel that they’ve sufficient high quality to safe all three factors in Medellin.

Two Colombian sides will lock horns within the group phases of the Copa Libertadores when Atletico Junior host Santa Fe on Thursday night.

Each groups, who’re in Group D with Fluminense and River Plate, will likely be seeking to open their accounts with three factors on the Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Melendez.

We are saying: Atletico Junior 1-1 Santa Fe

Each Atletico Junior and Santa Fe will fancy their possibilities of getting off to a robust begin in Group D and claiming all three factors on Thursday. Nevertheless, with little to separate the 2 Colombian groups, a rating draw could possibly be on the playing cards in Barranquilla.

