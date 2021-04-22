Thursday’s Premier League predictions including Porto vs.

Sports activities Mole gives rating predictions for all of Thursday’s Primeira Liga fixtures, together with Porto vs. Porto. Vitoria de Guimaraes.

Nationwide will likely be trying to carry an finish to their nine-game dropping streak after they face Tondela on the Estadio Joao Cardoso on Thursday afternoon.

The guests are backside of the Primeira Liga standings and are operating out of time to keep away from relegation, whereas their opponents are jostling for place in mid-table.

We are saying: Tondela 2-0 Nacional

Tondela have misplaced back-to-back matches on house soil and have little left to play for this season on the face of it.

Nevertheless, Nacional have misplaced 9 video games in a row and this presents the hosts with an excellent likelihood to climb into the highest half of the division, one which we anticipate them to take full benefit of.

Famalicao are hovering perilously near the relegation zone heading into Thursday night’s Primeira Liga conflict with mid-table Gil Vicente at Estadio Cidade de Barcelos.

The guests misplaced for the primary time in 5 video games final day out, whereas Gil Vicente received away at Benfica to proceed their ascent up the division.

We are saying: Gil Vicente 1-1 Famalicao

Gil Vicente have been on an excellent run of kind and are nearly in rivalry for a European spot, whereas Famalicao could possibly be dragged into the underside three with defeat right here.

Nevertheless, that doesn’t fairly inform the entire story because the hosts have an underwhelming file on their very own patch, so we’re backing Famalicao to select up a worthwhile away level.

Benfica will likely be trying to bounce again from a shock defeat of their most up-to-date match after they make the journey to Portimonense on Thursday night.

The Eagles went down 2-1 to bottom-half facet Gil Vicente on the weekend, whereas Portimonense continued their good kind with victory at Famalicao.

We are saying: Portimonense 1-3 Benfica

These sides have received 11 of their final 14 video games between them, although it’s Portimonense who’ve the higher file over the previous month after Benfica slipped up on the weekend.

The guests don’t lose back-to-back video games all that always, nevertheless, and we anticipate their high quality to inform on this contest at Estadio Municipal de Portimao.

Porto will likely be aiming to take care of their successful run within the Primeira Liga after they host Vitoria de Guimaraes at Estadio do Dragao on Thursday evening.

The Dragons have received six in a row to maintain the stress on leaders Sporting Lisbon, whereas Guimaraes ended a dropping streak final day out to maneuver into sixth.

We are saying: Porto 2-0 Vitoria de Guimaraes

Porto have received six video games in a row within the league and, put merely, they should keep that good streak till the top of the season if they’re to catch leaders Sporting.

Guimaraes have their eyes on a European spot, however they’ve received simply two of their final 12 and we can not see them claiming a share of the spoils right here.

