Thursday’s Serie A predictions including Napoli vs. Lazio

Sports activities Mole gives rating predictions for each of Thursday’s Serie A fixtures – Roma vs. Atalanta and Napoli vs. Lazio.

© Reuters

Following contrasting outcomes on the weekend, reeling Roma welcome red-hot Atalanta to Stadio Olimpico on Thursday, with their home kind taking an ill-timed nosedive whereas the guests have received 5 on the spin.

A tough-earned success towards Juventus on Sunday sees Gian Piero Gasperini’s workforce urgent Milan for a top-two end, as Roma slipped out of rivalry for Champions League qualification with a 3rd loss in 5.

Roma’s file towards the large boys of Serie A has been doubtful all through Paulo Fonseca’s reign and significantly so this time period. Although the Giallorossi have put collectively a largely spectacular house run in 2020-21, the Olimpico has been much less of a fortress of late.

As Atalanta have proved they will win video games in additional methods than simply their customary all-out attacking mode, they will see their abundance of tempo and guile in assault punish the house facet’s absent-minded defence on a number of events.

Our tipster companions are predicting a double likelihood guess on a house win or an away win.

> Click on right here to learn our full preview for this match

© Reuters

Separated by two factors and one place within the Serie A standings, fifth-placed Naples meet closest rivals Lazio on Thursday, with staying within the race for a Champions League place at stake.

For each groups, the potential for a spot within the prime 4 stays alive as they sit close to the highest of the latest kind desk forward of the sport.

We are saying: Napoli 2-1 Lazio

Lazio could have exploited their mushy latest schedule to shut the hole to Napoli earlier than this very important recreation, however have not often regarded like replicating their potent peak of final season.

In Simone Inzaghi’s absence, then, his males could also be discovered towards a slick-passing and well-focused house facet, who’ve purpose threats popping up all throughout the ultimate third.

Our tipster companions are predicting a double likelihood guess on a house win or draw.

> Click on right here to learn our full preview for this match