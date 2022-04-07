Tibia and Fibula Fractures for Robert Rojas

River started with a 1–0 win against Alianza Lima in Peru in the Copa Libertadores, but ended with a somewhat bitter taste due to a serious injury to Robert Rojas, the product of a kick by Aldair Rodriguez at the end of the match. , Already on Thursday morning, and having done the relevant studies, The club reported through its network that the Paraguayan suffered a fracture of the tibia and fibula, So he would require surgical intervention and would be out of courts for at least four months. Very hard blow for millionaire.

Incredibly, initially referee Wilmer Roldan only warned the offender.But looking closely at the significance of the injury to Rojas and the gestures of his teammates and even rivals, …