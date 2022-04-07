Football ,
April 06, 2022 – 23:04
Paraguayan Robert Rojas received a strong kick from Aldair Rodriguez and had to be removed on a stretcher. Reports indicate fractures of the tibia and fibula.
great win in Peru Vs Lima Alliance left a bitter taste for everyone world river due to shock Robert Rojasso about the end of the game, when he had to withdraw immediately because of a Tibia and fibula fractures.
Paraguayan Received a kick from Aldair Rodríguez Occupying the affected area from behind and quickly averaging 86 minutes. His comrades pleaded for immediate help and The doctors dropped him on a stretcher, while the player burst into tears.
