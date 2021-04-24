Ticats’ receiver Jaelon Acklin gave up a chance to appear on a dating show over the CFL’s new season plans

Earlier this week, the Canadian Soccer League introduced shifted season plans, altering its deliberate begin from June 10 to August 5 as a consequence of continued challenges with the present “crucial” stage of the COVID-19 pandemic in Canada. It had been broadly anticipated that the CFL wasn’t really going to have the ability to pull off a June 10 begin, however what precisely a season shift would appear to be was very a lot up for debate, particularly with the league having ongoing talks with the brand new XFL possession group (even when claims of cancelled 2021 and 2022 CFL seasons and a full CFL-XFL merger are nonetheless very untimely). So the announcement of an August begin date that at present appears no less than considerably attainable (though removed from assured) was probably excellent news for lots of under-contract CFL gamers making an attempt to plan out what’s forward for them. The actual timing of this plan was not good for Hamilton Tiger-Cats receiver Jaelon Acklin, although, as he advised Steve Milton of The Hamilton Spectator:

“The timing is impeccable,” the 25-year-old Hamilton Tiger-Cats sophomore receiver says, with a heavily-ironic snort. “I really feel nice about it as a result of I lastly get to play some soccer. However, I’ve been ready so for lengthy for the CFL to say one thing and once they lastly did, I used to be really form of bummed out for only a second,” he mentioned. “I haven’t had any plans for 2 years and simply once I do, the very subsequent day the CFL drops that on me!”

The plans Acklin notes there have been showing on an upcoming Bachelor-style actuality courting present known as Leap of Love. As per Milton’s piece, final week, a expertise scout from Burbank-based Cornwell Casting seen Acklin’s Instagram profile and reached out to him concerning the Leap of Love present, an in-progress present they’re engaged on. It’s set in a European fortress, and one twist is that contestants could have no cell telephones all through the present. Right here’s Cornwell Casting’s promo video for that:

Acklin spoke to a consultant for the present this week, and was picked for it, with filming set to happen in Europe this July and August. However the CFL’s season announcement shift meant he then needed to again out. He advised Milton whereas he cherished this opportunity, he’s extra desperate to get again to soccer:

“I used to be made for that present. However I’d a lot relatively be in Hamilton working with my teammates than on a actuality TV present. I’m so glad to get again to play.”

Acklin, 25, shone in faculty for the Western Illinois Leathernecks from 2014-17, then signed with the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent. However the Ravens lower him after that coaching camp, and he didn’t catch on elsewhere. He got here north of the border to affix the Ticats in 2019, impressed within the preseason, was signed to the follow squad, and was elevated to the principle roster after an harm to star receiver Luke Tasker.

Acklin wound up enjoying in 16 regular-season video games (out of the workforce’s complete of 18) in 2019, plus the East Remaining (a 36-16 win over Edmonton) and the Gray Cup (a 33-12 loss to Winnipeg), and he caught 57 passes for 701 yards and three touchdowns in the course of the common season, plus eight extra passes for 133 yards within the playoffs (together with 5 catches for a team-high 88 yards within the Gray Cup). He was voted Hamilton’s Most Excellent Rookie that yr, and seemed to be set for nice issues within the CFL and probably past. However the cancellation of the 2020 CFL season because of the pandemic meant he didn’t get an opportunity to show something additional final yr, so it’s comprehensible why he’s desperate to play.

Hopefully the 2021 CFL season will begin as deliberate and this can wind up being a great name for Acklin. If it winds up getting pushed additional, that’s going to be awfully unlucky. Skipping a visit to a European fortress for a actuality present is hard sufficient already, however that’s rougher nonetheless if it winds up being in favor of a season that doesn’t wind up taking place as deliberate.

