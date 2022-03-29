'Tick, tick... BOOM!': Chase your dreams, but at what cost?

Push the vaccination roll out, Olivia Rodrigo’s world domination and celebrity NFTs aside. 2021 was definitely Andrew Garfield’s year.

two time Oscar nominated actor Last year saw a jump in popularity, especially from their – spoilers, I guess? – Much awaited, though much debated (read: he lied about it straightAppearance as Peter Parker in “Spider-Man: No Way Home”. Seven years ago he impressed audiences with the balance of playful, childish charm and heartwarming emotions he created from his Spider-Man duology.

While Garfield played a central role in “No Way Home”, it was not his film. He is known for his co-stars’ star-power and…