Ticker hits a four in Blackcap ODI debut

Blair Tickner made a stellar ODI debut for the Blackcaps on Tuesday, finishing with figures of 4-50 to bowl out the touring Netherlands team for 202.

The 6-foot-tall bowler had a lot to offer the Blackcaps bowling line-up, which buoyed the tourists with his height and pace to get his side to bat.

With many of the Blackcaps’ frontline bowlers unavailable due to IPL commitments, Tickner took his opportunity with both hands and pressed his case for a more permanent spot in the side.

“It was wonderful to get my hat from Will Young. He is a good friend of mine, and it was special to go there and do that performance,” he said Sage breakfast,

“Some things have to be worked on, but I wanted to be aggressive and bowl fast, and I…