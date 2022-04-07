Ticket sales begin for the match between San Lorenzo and Racing de Cordoba

San Lorenzo and Racing de Cordoba will meet next Wednesday for the 32nd final of the Argentine Cup. Those who wish to see the game being played at the “Juan Gilberto Funes” stadium in La Punta will be able to purchase tickets online in San Luis starting this Thursday and in person starting Monday, April 11. Capital and Villa Mercedes. ,

To buy tickets online, those interested need to login to the website ventas.autoentrada.comThey will be put up for sale from 8.

It was reported that popular tickets would cost $1,500, open stalls would cost $2,000 and covered stalls would cost $2,500.

Meanwhile, those who wish to receive them in person can do so in the capital of San Luis…