Tickets for Daddy Yankee Concert in Argentina: Everything That’s Known So Far | What is known about the price of tour tickets?

Saturday 1 October Daddy Yankeeking of reggaeton, Will be presented in Buenos Aires Inside “The Last Tour”The tour with which he will say goodbye to music, as announced recently.

Daddy Yankee in Argentina

Daddy Yankee’s farewell tour will begin on August 10 in Portland, Oregon, United States, and end in Mexico City on December 2. Big Boss Will visit various countries, including Argentina: On October 1 he will sing in Buenos Aires,

Ticket prices have not yet been published, as the stadium where the concert will take place has not been confirmed. What is known that tickets will go on sale via the web https://daddyyankee.com/,