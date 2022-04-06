Tickets for La Renga in La Plata: how to buy virtual and face-to-face

la renga This month in La Plata, the city’s Estadio Inico Diego Armando Maradona will give a different show. The dates of your banquet will be: On Saturday 23, Wednesday 27 and Saturday 30 April. ticket sales for singing It started literally and in person this Wednesday.

Mataderos’ rock band will perform in the capital of Buenos Aires as part of a tour in which they present their latest work, “Alejado de la Red”. show e. will markHe returns to La Renga in the Buenos Aires metropolitan areaSince his last presentation in 2017 in the Parque Patricios neighborhood of Buenos Aires, Tomas A. Dukou Hurricane Stadium.

La Renga Tickets in La Plata: How and Where to Buy Them

Tickets for the show at La Plata de la…