Tiffany Haddish Calls Out Entertainment Tonight Reporter Who Referred to Her Oscar Dress as 'The Dress'

Tiffany Haddish Calls Out Entertainment Tonight Reporter Who Referred to Her Oscar Dress as ‘The Dress’

(Getty Images)

tiffany hadisho didn’t hesitate to correct entertainment tonight reporter who mentioned the actor Oscar Gown as a “dress”.

On Sunday night, 42-year-old Haddish posted a 2022 . participated in Vanity Fair Oscar party in green strapless dress. while on the red carpet he spoke with entertainment tonight Reporter Lauren Zima, who asked the comedian if she’d had a “little costume change” after the 94th Annual Academy Awards.

This question prompted Haddish to inform Zima that she was not wearing a “dress”, but an “evening gown”.

“I’m not wearing a dress,” she said. “I’m wearing Dolce & Gabbana. It’s called evening gown, darling. No one is paying me for it. I paid for it. It’s custom, thank you.”

Zima laughed, bowed nervously…


Read Full News