ENTERTAINMENT

Tiger and Disha Patni return from Maldives, people say after watching airport video – returned when banned

Avatar
By
Posted on
DA Image

Within the midst of Corona’s deteriorating circumstances, many Bollywood celebrities had made super headlines for his or her trip photographs. Celebs similar to Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shruti Haasan had expressed their displeasure over the celebrities who took go away throughout troublesome occasions. The celebrities who go on trip are additionally Tiger Shroff and Disha Patni. Each of them had left for Maldives Trip a while in the past. Throughout that point he confronted trolls on social media. On the identical time, each of them have returned from their journey, after watching the video of Tiger and Disha surfaced from Mumbai Airport, as soon as once more many individuals have trolled them fiercely.

Disha and Tiger returned to Mumbai

Disha Patni shared a bikini photograph of her as she went to the Maldives trip. Nevertheless, after this, no posts of his have been seen. In the meantime, there have been stories lately that vacationers coming from India to Maldives have been banned attributable to Corona instances. On the identical time, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patni have returned to Mumbai quickly after. Not too long ago, Manav Mangalani has shared video of those two from the airport. Whereas Disha is seen in pink tank high and blue ripped denims, Tiger is seen in blue vest and white trousers. Each have their faces coated with masks. Watch the video of Disha and Tiger right here

Seem at Mumbai Airport

Video of Tiger Shroff and Disha Patni’s return to Mumbai goes viral on social media, on which many customers are seen commenting. Folks have trolled Tiger and Disha as soon as once more.

Folks made such feedback

One consumer wrote that ‘Homecoming if banned in Maldives’. On the identical time, one other says that – ‘the place the entire world is praying for India, Bollywood celebrities are happening trip there, disgrace on them’.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
61
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
58
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
56
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
53
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
53
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
The Internet of things The Internet of things
52
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
50
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
50
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
50
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
49
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top