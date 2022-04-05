Tiger “game-time” decision for Masters – ESPN 98.1 FM

Tiger Woods and The Masters, Two things go together better than wine and cheese.

While it’s not certain yet, all signs are pointing to five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods teasing it in the year’s first Major. One of the world’s most polarizing athletes, sports fans are eagerly awaiting an announcement, but it seems as though Woods wants to find the world for himself.

Let Tiger’s Speculation Begin

From last Tuesday, March 29, word got out that Woods’ private jet hit the skies. Sending social media into a frenzy, media and fans alike started speculating the news they wanted to hear was Tiger Woods playing at the Masters.

The…