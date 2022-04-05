Tiger reached the Masters, confused about playing

Doug Ferguson AP Golf Writer

Augusta, Ga. (AP) – A comeback unlike any other for Tiger Woods could begin at the Masters.

13 months after Woods damaged his right leg so badly that doctors considered amputation, Woods arrived at Augusta National on Sunday afternoon and warmed up at a precinct where there were more photographers than players.

Woods hit the balls for about 20 minutes and then climbed into a cart and headed to the course, which is closed to everyone except players and caddies on Sunday afternoon.

Already a star attraction, the hype is higher than ever after a violent single-car accident on the five-time Masters champion looked like it could end his career.

Still have to play.

In a tweet on Sunday morning, he announced that…