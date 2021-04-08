LATEST

Tiger Roll racing will be at Aintree, but it won’t be the Grand National

Tiger Roll will not compete in the 2021 Grand National

Champion horse Tiger Roll will NOT try for a third Grand National victory this weekend following the news he has been withdrawn from the race at Aintree.

The Gordon Elliott-trained Tiger Roll won successive races in 2018 and 2019 with Davy Russell on board.

Getty

Race fans had hoped to see a third attempt to match the unprecedented hat-trick that Red Rum achieved in the 1970s but this won’t happen.

The 11-year-old has been taking out of the National due to an ‘unfair weight burden’.

Tiger Roll carried 10st 13lb when he won in 2018 and 11st 5lb for his 2019 victory.

Last month, BHA handicappers raised Tiger Roll by 7lb to a weight of 11st 9lb and so the decision has been made to withdraw him.

Owner Michael O’Leary and his brother Eddie said in a statement: “We made clear that if Tiger Roll was rated in the 150s which is what his form and age now warrants, he would be allowed to run in this year’s National and go for a historic three in a row.

“However, the handicapper has decided to rate him on his reputation rather than his form – which we fully accept is his prerogative – but we have a duty of care to Tiger, and so we will not ask him to carry an unfair weight burden especially as he gets older and his form declines.

GETTY

“We therefore regret to announce that Tiger Roll will be removed from the Grand National.

“We will consider his future wellbeing, which may involve retirement if his handicap mark is not adjusted to more fairly reflect his age and form over the past two seasons.

“We all look forward to this year’s Grand National, which we hope can now proceed without any further speculation over Tiger Roll’s participation.

“We fully respect the handicapper’s right to determine the Grand National weights as he so chooses, but we respectfully believe that he is mistaken in allocating an unfair and unwarranted weight to Tiger Roll.

“In these circumstances, as we previously advised, Tiger Roll will not run.”

Last year’s Grand National did not take place due to the coronavirus pandemic but the 2021 edition is coming up on Saturday, April 10.

Tiger Roll will still feature at Aintree when it starts in the Betway Bowl against Clan Des Obeaux and Native River.

It is the feature race on day one, which culminates with Saturday’s National.

