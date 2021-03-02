Tiger Shroff announces the release date of Heropanti 2 on its 31st anniversary

On the occasion of his 31st birthday, Bollywood action star Tiger Shroff announced the release date of his upcoming film Heropanti 2.

Tiger made her Bollywood debut with Heropanti, released in 2014. In the last 7 years, he has become the best action hero in Bollywood and is gearing up for the sequel to his debut film.

What do we know about Heropanti 2?

Heropanti 2 is the sequel to Heropanti, the debut film of Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, released in 2014. Tara Sutaria replaces Kriti Sanon in the sequel. Like its prequel, Heropanti 2 will be an action drama with high octane action sequences.

The first look poster of Heropanti 2 was revealed in February 2020. Previously, the film was scheduled to be released on July 16, 2021, but was delayed due to an epidemic.

While Heropanti was directed by Sabbir Khan, Heropanti 2 is directed by Ahmed Khan, who also directed Tiger’s recent release Baaghi 3.

Apart from Heropanti 2, Tiger Shroff has two more action films, Ganpat and Rambo being remakes in his cat.