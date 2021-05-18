Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff flaunts her body in bikini, see hot photos



Krishna Shroff, sister of Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff) is a fitness freak and is always in the discussion about his fitness. She is often in discussion about her videos and photos on social media.

Now Krishna Shroff has shared his photos and videos on social media wearing a bikini. Krishna Shroff is seen in Maroon Color Bikini.

His abs and tattoos are seen in these photos of him. Fans are liking and commenting on these photos. Many users are also praising this bold avatar by commenting.

She has shared her photos in bold avatar many times before. His avatar is very hot and sexy. How did you like their pictures? Please let us know through the comments.