Tiger Watch – Tracking Tiger Woods and His Masters 2022 Decision

Augusta, Ga. — Let Tiger Watch start.

Tiger Woods was unwilling to officially say on Sunday that he would play in the 86th Masters, which begins Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club. But in a statement on Twitter, Woods said he would be here on Sunday to continue practice and prepare for play. Later on Sunday, he showed up at Augusta National to do some practice.

Woods, a five-time Masters champion, said it would be a “game-time decision”. This will be his first appearance at a regular PGA Tour event in more than 17 months, after being seriously injured in a car wreck outside Los Angeles on February 23, 2021. He said doctors almost had to amputate his right leg.

Woods’ first Masters win came nearly 25 years earlier, on April 13, 1997.

After 1:30 pm…