Tiger Woods (Again) Comes Back From Afar

Thirteen months after his horrific car accident, Tiger Woods feels ready to start right where it all began: Augusta, of course! Where he won his first Major 25 years ago, and where he feels ready to claim his sixth Green Jacket!

ICertainly the specifics of language are important: “At the moment, I feel ready to play”, Tiger Woods said Tuesday at Augusta. And the 46-year-old American, holder of 15 Majors and 109 victories, clarified his point: “I will first have to see how my body will recover from the efforts it has made in recent days, and what it is capable of doing the next day.” He added, who rocked the golf world last week when he took his own private jet to visit his favorite golf course and…