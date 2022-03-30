Tiger Woods Arrives at Augusta Nationals as Masters Speculation

Tiger Woods Arrives at Augusta Nationals as Masters Speculation

Tiger Woods is a five-time Masters champion, his last appearance in 2019.

Tiger Woods was on Tuesday at Augusta National Golf Club to play the course where he has won five Masters and to assess whether he would be fit to compete in next week’s tournament.

A source said the 15-time major winner arrived on the course in the morning with his son, Charlie. Before leaving to play, Woods was seen on the driving range with South Florida neighbor Justin Thomas.


Read Full News